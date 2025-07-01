Kremlin Dismisses Trump Envoy’s Claim That It Is Stalling Peace Talks

The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected accusations by U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg that it is delaying the next round of peace talks with Ukraine as Russian forces continue to bomb civilian areas.

“No one is delaying anything here,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “We’re interested in achieving our goals, which we are pursuing through the special military operation [and] by political and diplomatic means.”

Kellogg, who U.S. President Donald Trump appointed as his special envoy to Ukraine, had earlier criticized Peskov’s remarks on the stalled negotiations as “Orwellian” and “unfounded,” accusing Moscow of blaming others for its own obstruction.

“We urge an immediate ceasefire and a move to trilateral talks to end the war. Russia cannot continue to stall for time while it bombs civilian targets in Ukraine,” Kellogg wrote Monday on X.