U.S. Envoy to Russia Visited Detained Reporter Gershkovich

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy on Thursday visited Evan Gershkovich, the American Wall Street Journal reporter held in Moscow on espionage charges, the embassy said.

The 32-year-old was detained on a reporting trip to the Urals city of Yekaterinburg in March 2023, and is currently being held in Moscow's notorious Lefortovo prison.

"Evan remains resilient and grateful for the support of friends, family and supporters," the embassy said in a statement on social media. "We continue to call for Evan's immediate release."