Russian Demand for Online Mysticism Courses Jumps 20-Fold

Online mysticism courses have experienced a nearly 20-fold surge in popularity among the Russian public, the Vedemosti business daily reported Tuesday, citing data provided by telecommunications companies.

Analysts attribute Russians’ growing interest in mysticism to the stress and uncertainty being caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Online schools offering lessons in fortune telling, astrology, and other esoteric practices saw traffic increase from 312 visits between January and March 2022 to 5,962 over the same period in 2023, according to Vedomosti’s analysis of cell phone operator Tele2's data.

Another major Russian cell phone operator, Megafon, registered an 11-fold increase in traffic on similar websites offering courses in mysticism over the same period, Vedomosti reported.

“People saw that there was demand for these services last year and came to learn,” said sociologist Denis Volkov.