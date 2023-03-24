Kremlin Cancels Earth Hour Over the WWF's Foreign Agent Status

The Kremlin on Friday said that Russia would skip this year's annual Earth Hour event on Saturday after the country's authorities designated the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) a "foreign agent."

The move comes as Russia continues to crack down on foreign-linked groups, including environmental organizations, following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Earth Hour, which WWF organizes, encourages people around the world to turn their lights off for 60 minutes as a way to raise awareness of environmental issues.

For the past 14 years, Russia has taken part in the event, which is scheduled for this Saturday.

"This year, we took the decision to hold back from this event," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday.

"It is because they have become a foreign agent,” he explained.

While the global environmental advocacy group has worked in Russia since 1994, Russia's Justice Ministry deemed the WWF's Russia branch as a "foreign agent" earlier this month.