Crimea Drone Attack Wounds 1, Ukraine Claims Cruise Missiles Destroyed

Aksyonov’s adviser Oleg Kryuchkov denied that railway infrastructure was damaged in the attack.

Crimea’s Kremlin-installed leader Sergei Aksyonov said the debris from activated air defense systems had damaged a household and a store near Dzhankoy.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s intelligence directorate claimed that a “mysterious explosion” in the northern Crimean city of Dzhankoy destroyed Russian Kalibr cruise missiles being transported by train.

Russian-installed officials said a shrapnel-laced drone attack caused damage to civilian infrastructure and injured one person in annexed Crimea late Monday.

Igor Ivin, Dzhankoy’s Russian-installed mayor, added in comments to state television that power lines have also been damaged.

Igor Mikhailichenko, the deputy head of Crimea’s administration, told the state-run TV channel Krym-24 that all the shrapnel-laced drones had been downed over civilian objects.

Eyewitness footage showed a series of loud explosions and debris from what appeared to be a drone.

Baza, a Telegram news channel with purported links with Russia’s security services, said Tuesday a 33-year-old bystander named Konstantin I. was hospitalized after suffering a shrapnel wound in the chest.

It was not immediately possible to verify either side’s claims.

The attack took place two days after Russia marked the ninth anniversary of the 2014 annexation of Crimea with low-key festivities as Russian troops enter the second year of their full-scale invasion of Ukraine.