Russian Student Who Fled 'Army Discrediting' Charges Added to Wanted List

A Russian university student has been added to the federal wanted list after she fled the country to evade prosecution for criticizing the war in Ukraine, the independent Sota news outlet reported Monday.

Olesya Krivtsova, 20, from the northern city of Arkhangelsk, faces more than 10 years in prison on charges of “justifying terrorism” and repeatedly “discrediting” the Russian Armed Forces over social media posts criticizing the war.

She fled house arrest to European Union and NATO member Lithuania on March 15.

“I'm in Lithuania now and I can't believe it's all over,” the student wrote on her Telegram channel that day. “Russia will be free!”

Several days later, Krivtsova’s name appeared on the Russian Interior Ministry’s wanted list, Sota reported.

A court in Arkhangelsk on Monday ruled to replace Krivtsova’s house arrest with imprisonment in absentia.

The Moscow Times has reached out to Krivtsova for comment.

Russia’s Federal Financial Monitoring Service in January placed Krivtsova on its list of terrorists and extremists. Russian banks are required to freeze the accounts of individuals and organizations placed on this registry.