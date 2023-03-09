Georgian Lawmakers Pull ‘Foreign Agents’ Bill After Mass Protests

Georgian lawmakers have dropped a controversial “foreign agents” bill, which critics said resembled Russian legislation used to silence critics, following days of mass protests that saw clashes between police and protesters.

“We, as an authority responsible to every member of society, have decided to unconditionally withdraw the bill we supported without any reservations,” the ruling Georgian Dream party, the People's Power political movement and members of the parliamentary majority said in a statement Thursday.

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of the capital Tbilisi on Tuesday and Wednesday night to rally against the proposed law.

Clashes ensued with police using tear gas and water cannon against the demonstrators.

In their statement, Georgian Dream and People’s Power said the public had been misled by what they called a “machine of lies,” which had cast the bill in a negative light.

“The false label of ‘Russian law’ was attached to the draft law, and its adoption in the first reading was presented as a departure from the European course in the eyes of a part of the public,” the statement said.

The lawmakers also blamed “radical forces” which they said “were able to involve some of the youth in illegal activities.”