Russia’s Losses in Bakhmut 5 Times Higher Than Ukraine’s, NATO Estimates

Russia has lost approximately five soldiers for every Ukrainian soldier killed in the battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut, CNN reported late Monday, citing NATO estimates.

Moscow’s forces, led by fighters from the Wagner mercenary group, have been waging brutal fighting for Bakhmut since August, taking severe casualties in pursuit of what would be Russia’s first battlefield win in months.

An unidentified NATO official told CNN that the five-to-one death ratio was an informed estimate based on the U.S.-led military bloc’s intelligence.

Despite the favorable ratio for Ukraine’s forces, the NATO official noted that Ukraine was suffering significant losses in its defense of the city.