Explainer: What Is Russia’s PMC Ryodan Subculture?

The viral popularity of a newly emerged Russian subculture has in little more than a week caught the Kremlin’s eye and unsettled the authorities to such a degree that shopping malls in several major Russian cities have seen mass arrests of teenagers in the past few days. In making the arrests, law enforcement officials are believed to have been looking for anyone identifying themself with an amorphous grouping known as PMC Ryodan, which top government officials have claimed is a Ukrainian project aimed at destabilizing Russia. Here is what we know so far about PMC Ryodan and the reasons behind the mass arrests of its suspected teenage adherents: What happened? Early last week, a video showing a mass brawl between two groups of teens in Moscow’s Aviapark shopping mall took the Russian internet by storm. The fight allegedly broke out when one group of teenagers took issue with the unusual, matching attire of the other, who were all dressed in black, long-sleeve shirts featuring the outline of spider on the back and checkered pants — the trademark look of Ryodan. Scuffles between the two groups took place in various parts of the mall. Moscow law enforcement subsequently opened a criminal case against those involved for hooliganism — charges that are punishable by up to seven years in prison — and arrested some 30 people allegedly connected to the incident, according to TASS.

Still from "Hunter x hunter"

Though Russian police upped security in other major shopping malls following the incident, a similar mass brawl broke out in St.Petersburg’s Galeria shopping mall just days later. There, police arrested 131 people at the scene, and at least one person was badly injured, local news outlet Fantanka reported. The two incidents were followed by a string of police raids on shopping malls in cities including Novosibirsk, Kazan, Rostov-on-Don and Krasnoyarsk. These raids resulted in the mass detention of teenagers, many of whom appear to have simply been in the wrong place at the wrong time. Who are the teenagers? The teen adherents of the Ryodan subculture are fairly easy to spot in their long, black hair, checkered pants and black hoodies emblazoned with a spider and the number four on the back. The subculture’s name is taken from the criminal group in the Japanese manga series “Hunter x Hunter,” a huge critical and commercial success that has become one of the best-selling manga series of all time. The well-known Russian abbreviation “PMC” stands for “private military company” — the Russian euphemism for a mercenary group — and is believed to have been added to the group’s name ironically, likening a teen subculture to Russia’s most infamous PMC, the Wagner group, whose paramilitary units are currently engaged in fierce battles in eastern Ukraine.