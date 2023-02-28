Putin's Own Vodka Brand Netted Him $500 Million – Investigation

Russian President Vladimir Putin may have earned up to $500 million from sales of a popular vodka branded under his own name between 2004 and 2019, according to an investigation published on Tuesday by independent media outlet Proekt.

Russian vodka sold under the Putinka brand hit the shelves in Russia in 2002 and became the market leader by 2005, at which point it was selling over 40 million liters annually.

The popularity of Putinka vodka also coincided with a peak in Russia’s alcohol-related death rate, according to Proekt.

While the owners of the Putinka brand have changed over the years, all of them have been connected to Putin’s inner circle and have been required to allocate part of their profits to the Russian president himself, according to Proekt’s sources.