G7 Ministers to Discuss Fresh Russia Sanctions Ahead of Anniversary

Updates with Yellen quote.

Group of Seven finance ministers were due to discuss fresh sanctions against Moscow and increased support for Ukraine on Thursday, a day ahead of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Sanctions imposed on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine had been having a "very significant effect" on Moscow's economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said ahead of the meeting in Bengaluru, India on Thursday.

"The way I see it our sanctions have had a very significant negative effect on Russia so far. Russia is now running a significant budget deficit," Yellen added.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire was keen to stress that the measures imposed have so far had almost halved Russia's oil revenues, telling reporters that they had "totally disorganized value chains in Russia, notably in industries as strategic as aeronautics and automobiles."

He said the meeting should also discuss a fresh $16 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) package for Ukraine over four years.