Report Sheds Light on Work of Wagner’s ‘Special Department’ 

The Wagner group’s internal security division is marred by poor discipline and insubordination that has led to frequent leaks revealing the group's alleged crimes, according to an investigation published by Dossier Center on Monday.

The non-profit organization, which was set up by exiled Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky and is aimed at supporting the rule of law and civil society in Russia, found that Wagner’s so-called Special Department is responsible for recruitment and oversight for the group, as well as data security, financial controls, and maintaining the secrecy of Wagner activities.

The Special Department’s day-to-day work focuses primarily on controlling the social media activities of Wagner mercenaries, who have in the past repeatedly breached the group’s protocols on military secrecy by posting mission photos to both public and private social media channels, according to information obtained by Dossier Center.