Russian TV Airs Wartime ‘Patriotism’ Lessons for Schoolchildren

Russia’s main state broadcaster has started airing weekly classes that aim to rally patriotism and support for the invasion of Ukraine among schoolchildren, a website that promotes the service said Thursday.

Russia kickstarted the classes, called “Important Conversations,” at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

Now, the Telegram channel Razgovory o Vazhnom has announced that “Important Conversations” will air every Monday on state broadcaster Channel One.

“Both the children who stayed home that day for some reason and their parents […] will be interested in the show,” the channel said.

The first televised “Important Conversations” aired Monday on Channel One’s national morning show.

It featured Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who touted Russia’s ethnic diversity as a feature that made the country “special and unique.”