Belarus Dissident Blogger Roman Protasevich Pleads Guilty

A Belarusian dissident journalist whose dramatic arrest in 2021 made international headlines after his plane was forced by the authorities to land in Minsk has pleaded guilty to an array of charges against him on the first day of his trial in the Belarusian capital.

Roman Protasevich, 27, was the former editor of Nexta, a Telegram channel that played a key role in mobilizing the protests against authoritarian Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko following his widely disputed election victory in 2020.

Having fled Belarus, Protasevich was on a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius with his then-girlfriend Sofia Sapega in May 2021 that was forced to land in Minsk after the Belarusian authorities informed the pilot there was a bomb on board. Upon arrival, Protasevich was arrested.

The EU subsequently termed the forced landing of the Ryanair flight a “hijacking” and an act of “piracy.”

Following his detention, Protasevich publicly appeared to have changed his mind about the status quo in Belarus, saying in a televised interview widely seen as made under duress that he respected Lukashenko, admitted his “guilt,” and no longer wanted to engage in politics.