Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Publishers to ‘Retell’ Western Bestsellers After Losing Licensing

Pelagia Tikhonova / Moskva News Agency

Russian publishers plan to “retell” foreign bestsellers that will not hit bookstores due to Western companies halting work with their Russian counterparts over the war in Ukraine, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday.

Russia’s largest publisher, Eksmo-AST, will release 3,000 copies of Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” on Thursday as a “summary, which involves the retelling of its main theses.”

Another publisher, Smart Reading, will release an audiobook summary of “Spare” on the Russian e-book library LitRes this Wednesday.

“The summary will reflect the key ideas of the book without using excerpts from it,” Yevgeny Kapyev, CEO of Eksmo, told Kommersant.

“The summary’s author read the book in English and retold it in her own language,” Kapyev said.

Maria Kopachevskaya, editor-in-chief of Smart Reading, told Kommersant the publisher has been specializing in such “summaries” for at least 10 years.

“We try to focus on what’s not available to Russian-speaking readers,” Kopachevskaya said.

Eksmo-AST considers the project a “startup that will help partially solve the problem of unavailable non-fiction novels” and an “alternative to a compulsory license.”

Other Russian publishing houses opposed the summary format on legal and ethical grounds.

“Allowing piracy in one form or another — and summaries can be considered veiled piracy — throws the Russian market of legal content back a few years,” Kommersant quoted an unnamed Russian publishing house spokesperson as saying.

Russian law allows citations for scientific, educational and critical purposes.

If brought to court, Russian publishers would be forced to prove that they retold an unlicensed book for purposes that do not include entertainment.

Russian law firms say publishers risk being hit by lawsuits and fined double the value of books sold if their summaries hew too close to the original text.

Read more

cancel culture

Pussy Riot Pulls Out of German Festival Over Pro-Putin Singer’s Appearance

Anti-Kremlin activists Pussy Riot have canceled a festival performance in Germany due to the inclusion of Anna Netrebko in the festival lineup.
2 Min read
weekend kitchen

When Rabbits Were Golden

"The rabbit is Stalin's bull." This ridiculous slogan of the early 1930s is almost forgotten today. But at the time it was emblazoned on the front pages...
The Word's Worth

Travels, Trips and Tours

Trips with goals, aimless travels, and all-inclusive tourist packages.
crackdown on culture

Moscow Theater Cancels Plays With Kremlin Critic Liya Akhedzhakova

On Wednesday Moscow’s Sovremenik Theater announced that “The Gin Game,” which starred award-winning actress Liya Akhedzhakova, would...