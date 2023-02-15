Russian Publishers to ‘Retell’ Western Bestsellers After Losing Licensing

Russian publishers plan to “retell” foreign bestsellers that will not hit bookstores due to Western companies halting work with their Russian counterparts over the war in Ukraine, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday.

Russia’s largest publisher, Eksmo-AST, will release 3,000 copies of Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” on Thursday as a “summary, which involves the retelling of its main theses.”

Another publisher, Smart Reading, will release an audiobook summary of “Spare” on the Russian e-book library LitRes this Wednesday.

“The summary will reflect the key ideas of the book without using excerpts from it,” Yevgeny Kapyev, CEO of Eksmo, told Kommersant.

“The summary’s author read the book in English and retold it in her own language,” Kapyev said.