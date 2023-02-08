Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Pro-War Russian Nationalist ‘Executed’ in Eastern Ukraine

Updated:
Igor Mangushev. t.me/BeregTime

A Russian pro-war nationalist mercenary has died from a gunshot wound to the head in eastern Ukraine in what his family called an assassination, state media reported Wednesday.

Igor Mangushev, 36, was hospitalized over the weekend after an apparent “execution-style” shooting at close range at a checkpoint in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region. 

Citing his friend Akim Apachev, the Russian state-run RIA Novosti news agency said Wednesday that Mangushev has succumbed to his gunshot wounds.

Mangushev’s colleagues among Russian pro-war correspondents and military bloggers said he died at 6 a.m. Moscow time.

His wife claims Mangushev was the victim of an execution, while friends and colleagues criticized the lack of a proper investigation into his shooting.

Mangushev was described as a political strategist who had done disinformation work for Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s media arm and co-founder of the Russian nationalist mercenary outfit Enot. 

During the war in Ukraine, media outlets have referred to Mangushev as the commander of a pro-Russian Luhansk region unit and commander of the Russian army’s “anti-drone” platoon. 

He gained notoriety for a standup routine last summer in which he brandished what he claimed to be the skull of a Ukrainian soldier. 

The British defense ministry said in December that Wagner "likely" threatens its fighters with summary execution for deserting or deviating from their assault routes.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

non-binding assertion

Putin Declares Mobilization Over But Says ‘Unsure’ of Legalities

Russia’s “partial” mobilization drive is over, President Vladimir Putin said late Monday in an apparent attempt to ease concerns that...
aerial strike

Russia Says Repelled Ukraine Drone Attack on Crimea Fleet

The Russian army accused Ukraine Saturday of a "massive" drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, while Britain bluntly rejected Moscow's claims...
Targets met

Russian Defense Minister Announces End of Mobilization

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced that on Friday that the partial mobilization campaign declared to boost the Russian military campaign...
at any cost

‘It’s a Meat Grinder’: Fighting Rages in Eastern Ukraine as Russian Forces Eye Bakhmut

The battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has intensified as Russian troops led by the murky Wagner mercenary group relentlessly exchange artillery...