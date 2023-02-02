Russian Student Allowed to Keep Diploma for ChatGPT-Written Thesis

A Russian student who sparked controversy for defending his thesis written by the fast-growing artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT will be allowed to keep his diploma, media reported Thursday.

Alexander Zhadan said Wednesday he had successfully used the U.S. company OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot to write his work and receive a passing grade.

“In short, writing a thesis with ChatGPT is cool,” Zhadan said in a viral Twitter thread.

“You definitely need to edit it yourself, but the machine produces most of it on its own,” he said, detailing his 23-hour effort to write prompts and translate ChatGPT’s answers into Russian.