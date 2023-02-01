Russia Slams Macron Comments on Ukraine Arms Deliveries

Russia on Wednesday criticized comments by French President Emmanuel Macron, who refused this week to rule out delivering fighter jets to Ukraine, while warning against the risk of escalation.

"Forgive me but this is absurd," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters during a press briefing.

"Is the president of France really certain that if arms, heavy weapons and aircraft are supplied to the Kyiv regime to conduct combat operations, this will not lead to an escalation of the situation?" she said.

"I refuse to believe that an adult person is guided by this kind of logic."