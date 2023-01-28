Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Urges 'Maximum Restraint' After Jerusalem Attacks

By AFP
A man on a stretcher, suspected to be attacker, is brought to a police van by Israeli police officers at the scene of a shooting near the Old City in Jerusalem, Jan. 28, 2023, a day after deadly attack on a synagogue. EPA/ATEF SAFAD/TASS

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Saturday called for "maximum restraint" following violence in Israel and the West Bank that marked another escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"We perceive this development of events with deep concern. We call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and prevent further escalation of tension," the ministry said in a statement.

"Recent events clearly confirm the need to urgently relaunch a constructive Palestinian-Israeli dialogue and to renounce unilateral actions," it added. 

Seven people died on Friday in a gun attack on a synagogue in Jerusalem and two others were wounded in an attack in the city on Saturday morning.

The shootings came after nine Palestinians were killed in an Israeli army operation in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

