Russia’s Funeral Industry Booms Amid Heavy War Losses

Russia’s funeral industry is experiencing unprecedented growth due to military deaths from the nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine as well as high Covid-19 fatalities, the investigative news website The Insider reported Thursday.

The outlet said it spoke with funeral and crematorium workers who reported high demand from both clients and those seeking training to become service providers.

“The workload is quite heavy,” said Boris Yakushin, a crematorium owner in Russia’s third-largest city Novosibirsk.

Russia’s Defense Ministry placed its wartime death toll at 6,000 in its most recent update in September, while an independent media analysis of open-source data identified more than double that figure this month.

“The boom began during the pandemic when demand for cremation increased,” said Dmitry Yevsikov, a mortician and crematorium equipment specialist in annexed Crimea.

“In addition, land in cemeteries is physically running out,” Yevslikov told The Insider.