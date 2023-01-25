Spain Detains Suspect Over Ukraine Embassy, PM Letter Bombs

Spanish police arrested a suspect Wednesday in the letter bombing campaign that targeted the prime minister and the Ukrainian embassy, authorities said.

The Spanish citizen was taken into custody in Miranda de Ebro in northern Spain and police were searching the home of the man, who a police source said was 74 years old.

Nobody was killed by the six letter bombs sent in late November and early December to various sites in Spain, but an employee of the Ukrainian embassy was lightly injured while opening one of the packages.

Among the sites targeted were the official residence of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Spain's defense ministry and an air base near Madrid from which weapons donated by Spain are sent to Ukraine.

The headquarters of a military equipment firm in the northeastern city of Zaragoza which makes the grenade launchers that Spain has sent to Ukraine was also targeted.

Kyiv ramped up security at its embassies abroad after the embassy in Madrid was targeted by a letter bomb.

The arrest comes after The New York Times reported Sunday that Russian military intelligence officers had "directed" associates of a white supremacist militant group based in Russia to carry out the campaign in Spain.

U.S. officials told the newspaper that the Russian officers who directed the campaign appeared intent on "keeping European governments off guard" and "may be testing out proxy groups in the event Moscow decides to escalate a conflict."

Investigators suspect the Russian Imperial Movement (RIM), a radical group that has members and associates across Europe, of being behind the letter bomb campaign.