Spain Has ‘No Doubt’ Kremlin Behind Russian Helicopter Deserter’s Death – El Pais

Spanish intelligence has “no doubt” that its Russian counterparts are behind the mysterious shooting death of a Russian pilot who defected to Ukraine with a military helicopter, the national daily El Pais reported Thursday, citing anonymous sources.

Maxim Kuzminov flew his Mi-8 helicopter into Ukraine in August, saying he opposed Russia's military offensive. Two fellow servicemen unaware of his plans to defect were killed while trying to flee after landing in Ukraine.

Spanish police confirmed this week that the body of a gunshot victim found on Feb. 13 in the town of Villajoyosa near Alicante in southern Spain belonged to Kuzminov. Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence also confirmed Kuzminov’s death without specifying its cause.

“The only doubt experts have is whether the operation was the work of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR),… the Federal Security Service (FSB) … or of the Military Intelligence Service (GRU),” El Pais reported, referring to three Russian intelligence agencies.

Citing its sources, the publication said Kuzminov was likely killed by professional hitmen from outside Spain who have since fled abroad.