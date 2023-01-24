Russian Lawmakers Mull Requiring Drivers to Book Border Crossings

Russian lawmakers debated new amendments to existing legislation imposing restrictions on vehicles leaving Russia on Tuesday, with new rules expected to take effect from Sept. 1.

Under the proposed new legislation, which is ostensibly aimed at reducing long vehicle tailbacks and waiting times at Russia's land borders, anyone wanting to leave the country in their vehicle will be required to reserve a time- and location-specific slot for their border crossing.

The new law has sparked fears that further restrictions on travel inside and outside Russia could be on the cards.

The amendment, which was tacked onto the bill after its first reading in the State Duma in August, was proposed by Yevgeny Moskvichev, a deputy for the ruling United Russia party.

Later, Moskvichev specified that the new requirements would only apply to cargo vehicles and not to ordinary cars, the Russian news outlet RBC Daily reported.