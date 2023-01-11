Leading Russian Environmental Group Closes After Being Deemed ‘Foreign Agent’

The Russian environmental group Movement 42, based in Russia’s Arctic Arkhangelsk region, announced that it was ceasing its activities on Wednesday just one month after being designated a “foreign agent” by the Russian authorities.

“We consulted with lawyers and realized that it’s a big risk for us to continue to exist as an association”, the group said in a Telegram statement.

Movement 42 was founded in 2018 following the closure of its predecessor, Athos, an environmental group that worked in the region for 17 years before being forced to cease its activities in similar circumstances.

In the case of Athos, the authorities were apparently motivated to label the organization a foreign agent due to its work with the Norwegian environmental organization Natur og Undom.

Since its creation almost five years ago, Movement 42 had “repeatedly encountered attempts to discredit the association itself and its members,” the group said, culminating in its inclusion on the list of organizations deemed to be foreign agents by the Kremlin on Dec. 9.