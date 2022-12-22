Georgia's Ailing Ex-Leader Saakashvili Appears Gaunt in Court

Georgia's ailing ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili on Thursday looked frail as he appeared by video link at a court that will consider deferring his sentence of abuse of office over poor health.

Gaunt, hollow-cheeked, and his hands trembling, Saakashvili was connected from the hospital by video link. The footage was aired live from court by the independent Pirveli TV station.

A few dozen people gathered in front of the Tbilisi court, carrying banners asking to "Save the President" and "Free Saakashvili."

The 55-year-old was transferred from prison to hospital last year after refusing food for 50 days to protest his jailing, which rights groups say is politically motivated.

"We demand Mikheil Saakashvili is allowed to go abroad for medical treatment as per doctors' recommendation," his lawyer Dito Sadzaglishvili told AFP.

"This is a matter of life and death," he added.