Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russian War Backers Split Over Military Recruitment Ads

Still from video

A series of anonymously produced Russian military recruitment ads has stirred heated debate among pro-war bloggers over what truly motivates men to fight Ukraine.

The sleek productions, which first appeared online last week, portray poverty-stricken Russians whose fortunes turn for the better after they join the Russian Armed Forces.

Some of the widely shared videos depict a father buying his daughter a new phone, a day laborer driving a new Ford, and a grandson saving his grandfather from having to sell his beloved Soviet car — all after they sign up for military service. In another ad, a married woman is seen offering her ex to get back together and build a family once she sees him in uniform.

“Become a volunteer! Change your life!” reads the caption to the ads that offer potential recruits above-average pay, debt relief, social status and other primarily financial incentives.

Pro-war Russian-language bloggers criticized the ads, claiming that their emphasis on financial incentives for joining the Russian army betrayed what they see as more noble ideological goals.

The secrecy surrounding the ads’ origins fueled speculation among pro-war bloggers, which was immediately dismissed, that the campaign had been ordered by the Ukrainian military.

“Such a big spit on our people can only be considered a crime,” state television reporter Andrei Medvedev wrote on his Telegram messaging app channel Tuesday in response to the message conveyed to viewers.

But other pro-war public figures have openly acknowledged the Russian soldiers’ financial rather than principled motivations on state-controlled television.

Investigative journalists cited actors from the ads as saying that they were paid 8,000 rubles ($113) but kept in the dark about the campaign’s purpose.

iStories, an investigative news website, said the ads first appeared on a little-known page in Russia’s most popular social network VKontakte. The page and the videos were deleted after they went viral.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

'nobody needs us'

Mobilized Russian Soldiers Protest Over ‘Animal’ Conditions

Recently mobilized Russian soldiers are decrying "inhumane" conditions, weapons shortages and mistreatment by officers, according to video published by...
home front

Crowdfunding Spotlights Russian Military’s Supply Problems in Ukraine

Yevgenia Kuzevanova has been raising money to buy everything from first aid kits to instant noodles for Russian forces in Ukraine.  Her online group...
final formality

Putin Signs Bill Finalizing Ukraine Land Grab

Russian President Vladimir Putin finalized the annexation of four partially occupied Ukrainian regions Wednesday with laws and decrees signed as his...
reinforced stance

Russian Pop Legend Pugacheva Hits Back at Pro-War Critics

Russian musical superstar Alla Pugacheva slammed critics of her opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, calling supporters of the war "slaves"...