Russian Paratrooper Sues Charity Over Rights for Ukraine War Memoir

A former Russian paratrooper who took part in the Russian invasion of Ukraine before fleeing the country and writing a book about his experience has taken the prominent human rights NGO Gulagu.net, which helped him leave Russia, to court in an attempt to win back the royalties for his work.

Pavel Filatyev's lawsuit claims that he was forced to transfer the book rights to Gulagu.net and the New Dissidents Foundation, the head of both organizations, Vladimir Osechkin, told The Moscow Times on Thursday.

According to Osechkin, Filatyev signed a copyright contract with the New Dissidents Foundation in September, assigning the rights to his book titled ZOV — the letters referring to three commonly used pro-war symbols in Russia.

The advance payments from publishing contracts totalled over 300,000 euros ($315,763) and rights have already been sold to a number of publishers around the world including in France, the U.S. and Germany.

Filatyev, 34, served in Russia’s 56th air assault regiment and took part in Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February and March before being evacuated from the frontlines after an eye injury. He subsequently refused to redeploy, published his book on popular Russian social media site VK in early August, and then left Russia with the help of Gulagu.net and requested political asylum in France.