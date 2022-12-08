Norway Clears Ex-Putin Ally’s Son of Illegal Drone-Flying Charges

A court in Norway has acquitted the dual-national son of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s former ally on charges of defying a ban on flying drones, media reported late Wednesday.

Andrei Yakunin, 47, was arrested in October on accusations of launching drones from his luxury yacht over the strategic Arctic archipelago of Svalbard last summer.

Yakunin, who was born in Russia and is a dual Russian-British citizen, is the son of former Russian Railways chief Vladimir Yakunin, who is sometimes referred to as Putin’s confidant.

A district court in northern Norway’s Troms og Finnmark county ruled that Yakunin did not commit a criminal act because small drones are not covered by the flight ban, according to the NRK broadcaster.

Unlike Yakunin, other Russian nationals arrested on similar drone-flying charges have been handed prison sentences of several months.