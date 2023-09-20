Moscow’s Last European Neighbor to Ban Russian Cars

Norway will be the last European nation that borders Russia to ban Russian-registered vehicles amid an uproar over an EU directive on import restrictions.

Over the past week, Finland, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Poland have implemented bans on passenger vehicles with Russian license plates.

“Norway will introduce restrictions on importing and using Russian-registered cars in Norway,” Eivind Vad Petersson, Norway’s Foreign Ministry state secretary, said Tuesday.

“We’re now looking at how this will be done and will come back quickly with effective measures,” Petersson was quoted as saying by the expat news website The Local.