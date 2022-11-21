Visual Investigation Details Captive Russian Troops’ Deaths By Shooting

The New York Times said Sunday it has verified footage showing captive Russian troops being killed by Ukrainian forces as experts remain divided on whether the grisly episode constitutes a war crime or an act of self-defense.

At least four drone and cellphone videos of the incident emerged between Nov. 12-17 as Ukraine recaptured the village of Makiivka in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk region.

One edited video filmed by a Ukrainian soldier shows three of his comrades standing by in a farmyard as 10 apparently unarmed Russian soldiers lie facedown on the ground.

Two of six soldiers lying on the ground can be seen moving earlier in the video before the footage is cut off; when it resumes, four others are filmed exiting a shed and lying head down next to the six soldiers already on the ground.

“They’re considered hors de combat, or noncombatants — effectively prisoners of war,” Dr. Rohini Haar, medical adviser at Physicians for Human Rights, told NYT.

An 11th soldier is then shown emerging from the same shed and opening fire at Ukrainian soldiers.

He is shot back in response on the spot, according to the NYT’s breakdown of the video.

A drone video shows the bloody aftermath of the incident, with most of the Russian soldiers positioned as they were when they surrendered in the cellphone video.

Iva Vukusic, a war crimes prosecution expert at Utrecht University, said classifying the encounter as a war crime comes down to whether the Russian soldiers were shot in the heat of the moment or as an act of revenge.