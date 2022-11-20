Ukraine Denies its Forces Executed Russian Prisoners

The Ukrainian parliament's commissioner for human rights on Sunday denied Kyiv's forces had killed Russian prisoners of war, arguing that Ukraine's soldiers were defending themselves against Russians who feigned surrender.

Videos circulated on Russian social media this week purporting to show the bodies of Russian servicemen killed after surrendering to Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said "excerpts" of a video showed that Russians "using a staged capture... committed a war crime by opening fire on the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

This means the soldiers "cannot be considered prisoners of war," he argued.

"Those who want to use the protection of international law to kill must be punished," he added.