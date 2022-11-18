G7 Warns of Growing 'Hybrid Threats' From Russia's War

Russia's war in Ukraine has had a "significant impact" on the security of other countries, G7 interior ministers said on Friday, warning of attacks on key infrastructure and risks posed by returning foreign fighters.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser reaffirmed the Group of Seven's "unwavering solidarity" with Ukraine, after hosting two days of talks in the German town of Eltville.

"The war of aggression against Ukraine has had a significant impact on the internal security of G7 countries," ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States said in a joint communique.

Europe was stunned earlier this week when a missile blast struck a Polish village near the Ukrainian border, killing two people and raising fears of a dangerous escalation in the conflict.

Kyiv's allies have since said the explosion was probably caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile – while stressing Moscow's ultimate responsibility for starting the conflict.

Faeser and her counterparts from the world's biggest economies said that they were closely monitoring the fallout from Russia's war, including the rise of "hybrid threats" designed to destabilize democracies and spread insecurity.