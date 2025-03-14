G7 Warns Russia of New Sanctions Unless It Accepts Ukraine Ceasefire

The Group of Seven (G7) nations warned Russia on Friday of further sanctions if it does not agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine, presenting a united front despite tensions within the bloc over U.S. President Donald Trump’s approach to allies and Russia.

Meeting at a rural hotel in Quebec, G7 foreign ministers reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s “territorial integrity” and condemned Russia’s “aggression,” language Trump has previously avoided as he seeks rapprochement with Moscow.

A joint statement backed a U.S.-brokered proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, which Ukraine has accepted, and called on Russia to “reciprocate by agreeing to a ceasefire on equal terms and implementing it fully.”

In addition, G7 countries “discussed imposing further costs on Russia in case such a ceasefire is not agreed, including through further sanctions, caps on oil prices, as well as additional support for Ukraine, and other means,” the statement said.