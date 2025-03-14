G7 Warns Russia of New Sanctions Unless It Accepts Ukraine Ceasefire

The Group of Seven (G7) nations warned Russia on Friday of further sanctions if it does not agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine, presenting a united front despite tensions within the bloc over U.S. President Donald Trump’s approach to allies and Russia.
Meeting at a rural hotel in Quebec, G7 foreign ministers reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s “territorial integrity” and condemned Russia’s “aggression,” language Trump has previously avoided as he seeks rapprochement with Moscow.
A joint statement backed a U.S.-brokered proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, which Ukraine has accepted, and called on Russia to “reciprocate by agreeing to a ceasefire on equal terms and implementing it fully.”
In addition, G7 countries “discussed imposing further costs on Russia in case such a ceasefire is not agreed, including through further sanctions, caps on oil prices, as well as additional support for Ukraine, and other means,” the statement said.
The G7 also emphasized the need for “robust and credible security arrangements to ensure that Ukraine can deter and defend against any renewed acts of aggression,” though it did not specify what those arrangements would entail.
Trump has previously ruled out NATO membership for Ukraine, a move welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Since returning to office, Trump has unsettled allies by directly engaging with Putin and temporarily halting U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing that Ukraine has relied on since Russia’s full-scale invasion three years ago.
The diplomatic landscape shifted Tuesday when U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz met with Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia, seeking to mend ties after a strained visit to Washington by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine welcomed the U.S. ceasefire proposal, which was later presented to Moscow. Putin has said he is open to the truce but has demanded more details, leading Germany and Ukraine to accuse him of stalling.
Trump, who initially struck a conciliatory tone toward Russia, on Friday publicly urged Putin to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers on the frontlines.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.