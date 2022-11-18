Belarus Autocrat on McDonald's Departure: 'Thank God'

Belarus's autocratic president, Alexander Lukashenko, on Friday ridiculed McDonald's after the announcement it would be replaced by a Russian franchise following its departure over the Ukraine conflict.

McDonald's in Belarus will from Tuesday operate under the name 'Delicious. Full Stop.', the moniker of the Russian chain that took over the U.S. burger group in Russia in June.

"Thank God it's leaving," Lukashenko said during a meeting with representatives of the country's agricultural sector.

"We have to do now ourselves what that McDonald's once did — and even better if we have to!"

Lukashenko, a former collective farm boss during the Soviet era, has ruled Belarus with an iron fist for nearly three decades, brutally repressing any perceived threat to his rule.