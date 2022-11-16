Georgia Bars Entry to Russian Journalists, Activists – Reports

Border guards in the South Caucasus nation of Georgia have denied entry to at least six independent Russian journalists and activists in the past two weeks, the Agentstvo investigative news website reported Wednesday.

Ex-Soviet Georgia, which shares a land border with Russia, became a popular relocation destination for anti-war Russians following the February invasion of Ukraine. But Georgian authorities have blocked a number of Russians from entering since at least late summer.

Georgia appears to have resumed its entry bans on Nov. 1, Yegor Kuroptev, who heads the South Caucasus branch of the Free Russia Foundation which helps Russian activists relocate abroad, told Agentstvo.

Pussy Riot protest group member Veronika Nikulshina said she was held up at the border for two hours and ultimately turned away on Nov. 1 despite having a six-month lease agreement in Georgia.

Fellow Pussy Riot member Gala Latygovskaya, who also works at the independent Mediazona news website, said she was put on a return flight without any explanation from border guards the next day.