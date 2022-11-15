Ukraine Blames Russia for Missile Attack on Kyiv Housing Blocks

Ukrainian officials blamed Russia Tuesday for a missile attack on the capital Kyiv, saying residential buildings were hit as air raid sirens sounded across the country.

"There is an attack on the capital. According to preliminary information, two residential buildings were hit in the Pechersk district," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement on social media.

"Several missiles were shot down over Kyiv by air defense systems. Medics and rescuers are at the scene of the strikes. More details later," he added.

The deputy head of the president's office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said in a statement online that the missiles had been fired by Russian forces.

He distributed footage of the apparent scene of the attacks, with a blaze emerging from a Soviet-era, five-story residential building.