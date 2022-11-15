Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Ukraine Blames Russia for Missile Attack on Kyiv Housing Blocks

By AFP

Ukrainian officials blamed Russia Tuesday for a missile attack on the capital Kyiv, saying residential buildings were hit as air raid sirens sounded across the country.

"There is an attack on the capital. According to preliminary information, two residential buildings were hit in the Pechersk district," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement on social media.

"Several missiles were shot down over Kyiv by air defense systems. Medics and rescuers are at the scene of the strikes. More details later," he added.

The deputy head of the president's office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said in a statement online that the missiles had been fired by Russian forces.

He distributed footage of the apparent scene of the attacks, with a blaze emerging from a Soviet-era, five-story residential building.

"The danger has not passed. Stay in shelters," he added.

The Ukraine presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said the attack was a response to President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the G20, during which he called on leaders to pressure the Kremlin to end its invasion.

"Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin really wants peace? It wants obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose," Yermak said.

Russian forces have in recent weeks been targeting energy infrastructure across Ukraine and has launched barrages of missiles and sent swarms of drones on the capital.

Kyiv was last targeted by Russian forces nearly one month ago on Oct. 17.

Read more about: Kyiv , Ukraine war

Read more

off the table

Putin Rejected Early Ukraine Peace Deal to Pursue 'Expanded' Annexation Goals – Reuters

The deal reportedly included a guarantee that Ukraine would stay out of NATO — a key Russian demand prior to its full-scale invasion.
'sting operation'

Russia Says Staged Occupying Officials’ Assassinations in Ukraine

The FSB said it staged the killings in occupied Kherson to detect and arrest Ukrainian intelligence agents.
Intensified fighting

Russia Strikes Hit Kyiv Residential Building – Mayor

Russia's strikes on Kyiv killed one person and wounded six, the Ukrainian capital's mayor said.
high pitch

Russian Pianist Calls for Power to Be Cut to Kyiv

The comments sparked criticism from fellow cultural figures.