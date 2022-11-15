Russia Jails Ex-Aeroflot Agent 13 Years for Treason

A Russian court has sentenced a former manager at Russian flagship airline Aeroflot’s British office to 13 years in prison for treason, state media reported Tuesday.

Dmitry Fedotkin, an Aeroflot country and station manager in London since 2012, faced a maximum sentence of 20 years when he was arrested in November 2020. He has maintained his innocence.

The Moscow City Court found Fedotkin guilty of high treason and sentenced him to 13 years in a maximum-security penal colony, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Fedotkin was also fined 300,000 rubles ($5,000).