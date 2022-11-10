Explainer: Could Ukraine’s Kakhovka Dam Be Destroyed in Russia’s Kherson Retreat?

The Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine has become the focus of intense speculation as Kyiv’s forces have pushed forward with a counteroffensive in the Kherson region in recent weeks. And this speculation has only intensified since Russia announced Wednesday that it would withdraw its forces from the right bank of the Dnipro River, abandoning the city of Kherson. Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of attacking the dam, with Russia’s military commander in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, alleging last month that Kyiv was preparing a “massive missile strike.” Ukrainian officials have rejected claims they would deliberately target civilian infrastructure. And President Volodomyr Zelensky has warned Russian forces could blow up the dam and its hydroelectric facility themselves in what he said would be a “terrorist” attack. The finger-pointing from both sides has sparked fears that the dam could be deliberately destroyed — an event that experts say would likely inflict mass destruction and spark a humanitarian crisis across a swathe of southern Ukraine. Why is the Kakhovka dam significant? Built in 1956, Kakhovka is the southernmost of six hydroelectric plants constructed along the Dnipro River during the Soviet period. Further downriver from Kakhovka is a deep-water channel extending to the Black Sea. Standing about 30 meters tall and over 3.2 kilometers wide, the dam stores roughly the same amount of water as the Great Salt Lake in the U.S. state of Utah.

A Russian missile launcher pictured near the Kakhovka power station in March, 2022. Russian Defense Ministry

One of just three major crossings along the Dnipro in Kherson region, the dam has been a critical supply line for Russian forces fighting on the river’s right bank since the start of the invasion of Ukraine in February. What is happening there? Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted the road and rail bridge over the dam which the Russian military relies on to deliver supplies to units in the occupied city of Kherson. If Russia does in fact withdraw all its troops to the left bank of the Dnipro River, the dam and the bridge could become part of the frontline between the two armies. Satellite images published in August showed several craters in the road bridge, which apparently forced Russian troops to construct a number of pontoon crossings nearby. Russian state media reported Sunday that the dam had been damaged in a Ukrainian strike using U.S.-supplied HIMARS missiles, but the claim could not be independently verified. While the Russian withdrawal from Kherson region does not necessarily make the blowing of the dam more likely, there are precedents for retreating armies destroying infrastructure. . “There are lots of examples throughout history of retreating forces blowing up dams in an effort to delay their opponents, including Soviet efforts to slow the German advance through Ukraine in 1941,” said James Black, a defense analyst at RAND Europe, part of the non-profit U.S. RAND Corporation. Is Russia preparing to destroy the dam? The order given by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for Russian forces to withdraw from the right bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region had long been anticipated by military analysts, who predicted that the Russian position would become untenable amid consistent military pressure from Ukraine. And, as the Ukrainian army has slowly advanced toward the river, officials in Kyiv have stepped up their warnings of a potential Russian false-flag operation to destroy the dam. According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia first mined the dam back in April and added more explosives to the floodgates and supporting structures last month. Destroying the dam and its hydroelectric station, which provides electricity to tens of thousands of Ukainians, would align with Russia's efforts to knock out critical Ukrainian energy infrastructure in recent weeks. And some suggest it could be seen in Moscow as a move that would fortify its positions in southern Ukraine.

The Kakhovka dam and hyydroelectric power plant. Volodymyr Dziubak (CC BY-SA 4.0)