Kremlin Accuses U.K. of 'Directing and Coordinating' Nord Stream Blasts

The Kremlin on Tuesday accused the United Kingdom of "directing and coordinating" the September explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
"Our intelligence services have data indicating that British military specialists were directing and coordinating the attack," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
"There is evidence that Britain is involved in sabotage, in a terrorist attack on vital energy infrastructure, not Russian, but international."
Peskov did not provide any details but insisted that the West should "carefully" analyze Moscow's information.
"We expect that despite the unacceptable silence of the European countries, this analysis will nevertheless be carried out," he said, adding that Russia would also consider further steps.
London has dismissed Russia's claims, with the Ministry of Defence calling the charges an "invented story."
Explosions in late September sent natural gas bubbling up to the surface from the pipelines on the floor of the Baltic Sea in a major environmental disaster that further ratcheted up geopolitical tensions over energy supplies.
Moscow has accused Western countries of being behind the explosions on the pipeline, which was built to carry Russian gas to Germany, though it has not provided any evidence to support its claims.
Ukraine and some Western countries have called the attacks sabotage and pointed the finger at Russia.