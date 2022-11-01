Erdogan ‘Confident’ Grain Deal Can Be Restored After Call With Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Tuesday he felt "confident" the issue of grain exports from Ukraine could be resolved after Moscow exited the landmark deal.

Erdogan told Putin that a way out of the grain crisis could be found "based on a constructive approach," and that resolving the issue could also bring Russia and Ukraine back to the negotiating table in an attempt to negotiate and end to the war in Ukraine, the Turkish president's office said.

Moscow confirmed it had indefinitely suspended its participation in a July deal to facilitate the export of grain from war-torn Ukraine, after accusing Kyiv of carrying out a "massive" attack on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea on Saturday.

Turkey, one of the brokers of that agreement alongside the United Nations, has stepped up diplomatic efforts to salvage the deal signed by warring nations Russia and Ukraine.