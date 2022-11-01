Erdogan ‘Confident’ Grain Deal Can Be Restored After Call With Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Tuesday he felt "confident" the issue of grain exports from Ukraine could be resolved after Moscow exited the landmark deal.
Erdogan told Putin that a way out of the grain crisis could be found "based on a constructive approach," and that resolving the issue could also bring Russia and Ukraine back to the negotiating table in an attempt to negotiate and end to the war in Ukraine, the Turkish president's office said.
Moscow confirmed it had indefinitely suspended its participation in a July deal to facilitate the export of grain from war-torn Ukraine, after accusing Kyiv of carrying out a "massive" attack on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea on Saturday.
Turkey, one of the brokers of that agreement alongside the United Nations, has stepped up diplomatic efforts to salvage the deal signed by warring nations Russia and Ukraine.
The agreement, set to be renewed on Nov. 19, aimed at reducing the global food crisis stoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February and had already allowed more than 9.7 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be exported.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who announced Erdogan's plan to speak with Putin earlier in the day, said: "We believe we will overcome this... [The grain deal] benefits everyone."
Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey would pursue efforts to keep the agreement in force despite Russia's hesitation.