Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish Ministers to Meet Thursday

By AFP
Mevlut Cavusoglu and Sergei Lavrov (L-R) MFA Russia (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

The foreign ministers of Ukraine, Russia and Turkey will meet in southern Turkey on Thursday, Ankara has announced as the war in Ukraine intensified.

Turkey has sought to mediate between Russia and Ukraine and offered on several occasions to host talks at leaders' level or technical discussions. 

"God willing, we will hold this meeting at a trilateral format in Antalya on Thursday" on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in Turkey, Ankara's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday in comments published in the official Anadolu news agency. 

The announcement of the meeting comes after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held phone talks with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts. 

"Upon President @RTErdogan's initiatives and our intensive diplomatic efforts, Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov of Russia and Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine have decided to meet with my participation on the margins of @AntalyaDF," Cavusoglu tweeted. 

"Hope this step will lead to peace and stability," he commented. 

Moscow also confirmed on Monday that Lavrov would meet with Kuleba and Cavusoglu. 

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Russia's TASS news agency that an agreement for the three-way meeting was reached during a telephone conversation between Putin and Erdogan at the weekend. 

That would be the first outside gathering attended by Lavrov since the beginning of the war with Ukraine as Russia is increasingly isolated by the Western world. 

Ukraine foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko told AFP that "the possibility of such a meeting is being considered."

Turkey is conducting a delicate balancing act. It is a member of NATO and a traditional ally of Ukraine. But it seeks to maintain good relations with Russia, on which it depends heavily on imports.

Ankara has not closed its airspace to Russia and shied away from sanctions on Moscow. 

It however said it was blocking warships from the key Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits in line with a convention that gives it control over the passage of military vessels in the strategic area.

Erdogan appealed for an urgent general ceasefire in Ukraine when he spoke on Sunday to Putin by telephone, his office said. 

He urged Putin to allow the creation of "urgent" humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, saying he and the Russian leader could "open the way of peace together."

Read more about: Turkey , Ukraine , Diplomacy

Read more

'Diplomacy and Deterrence'

Biden, Zelenskiy Pursue 'Diplomacy and Deterrence' in Ukraine Crisis

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke at length Sunday with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky about Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's borders....
continued dialogue

Russia, U.S. Agree to Talk Security Demands Next Week

Russia's foreign minister spoke with his U.S. counterpart as tensions flare over Ukraine.
ticking clock

Little Hope of Breakthrough as U.S., Russia Hold High-Stakes Ukraine Talks

The two countries' top diplomats are expected to have a concise exchange as they determine whether diplomacy remains possible.
PRIVATE MILITARY COMPANY

Russia Calls EU Sanctions Over Wagner Group 'Hysteria'

European foreign ministers have agreed to slap sanctions on targets linked to the secretive company.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.