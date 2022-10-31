Climate Activist Arshak Makichyan Stripped of Russian Citizenship

Russia stripped renowned climate activist Arshak Makichyan of his Russian citizenship Monday, according to a post on his Instagram page.

"The Russian state has deprived me of my only citizenship," the activist, who is currently living in exile in Germany, wrote on Monday.

Renowned as Russia’s "lone climate activist" for his solo protests on Moscow’s Pushkin Square, Makichyan has in recent months also become one of the most vocal critics of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The decision to revoke his citizenship follows a court ruling last week where he was allegedly accused of filing false information about himself when he received his Russian in 2004, at the age of 10.

The decision to revoke his citizenship follows a court ruling last week that Makichyan had provided false information about himself when applying for his Russian citizenship in 2004, despite being just 10 years old at the time.

Born to Armenian parents who fled Armenia in the 1990s due to the Karabakh war, Makichyan nevertheless has no other citizenship, and said in a graphic posted to Instagram that the ruling now leaves him stateless.