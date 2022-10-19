Pro-Kremlin Officials Say Will Evacuate 50,000 from Kherson

Moscow-installed authorities in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Wednesday said they planned to evacuate some 50,000 civilians due to a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

"We are expecting to evacuate between 50,000 and 60,000 people to the left bank of the Dnieper," pro-Kremlin official Vladimir Saldo said on the Telegram channel Solovyov Live.

Saldo said he expected the evacuation to take six days and RIA Novosti news agency reported that evacuations by boat had already begun.

Citing another pro-Russian official, it said that the evacuees could travel to Russia.

RIA Novosti said local residents had received text messages urging them to evacuate "before the Ukrainian army begins bombing."