Four Russians Arrested in Norway for Breaking Photography Ban

For the third time in a week, police in northern Norway have detained Russian citizens for taking photos in areas where photography is banned.

While the police declined to give any further information, they did confirm that the arrests took place “at a location in Nordland,” a county in northern Norway that is home to several military installations, petroleum- and industrial production sites, and is also home to some of the country’s largest hydroelectric power plants.

Considerable amounts of camera gear and a large number of photos were recovered.

On Friday, a district court remanded the four suspects in custody while the investigation continues.

According to a police statement, the four suspects drove to Norway from Finland. During interrogation, the Russians said that they were tourists.