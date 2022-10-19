Four Russians Arrested in Norway for Breaking Photography Ban

For the third time in a week, police in northern Norway have detained Russian citizens for taking photos in areas where photography is banned.
While the police declined to give any further information, they did confirm that the arrests took place “at a location in Nordland,” a county in northern Norway that is home to several military installations, petroleum- and industrial production sites, and is also home to some of the country’s largest hydroelectric power plants.
Considerable amounts of camera gear and a large number of photos were recovered.
On Friday, a district court remanded the four suspects in custody while the investigation continues.
According to a police statement, the four suspects drove to Norway from Finland. During interrogation, the Russians said that they were tourists.
Last week, police in Kirkenes detained a 50-year-old Russian after a routine stop at the Russian border during which police found two drones in his luggage. The man, who was attempting to exit the country, had hours of film taken at locations across Norway in his possession.
On Friday, a 51-year-old Russian citizen on his way to Svalbard was detained at Tromsø airport for photographing sensitive objects. The police found additional photos of the airport in Kirkenes, including a military helicopter.
The Russian Embassy in Oslo on Friday issued a warning to Russian tourists visiting Norway not to bring expensive photo and video equipment with them, as well as to avoid taking photos of potentially sensitive sites in the country.