‘Russian Spy’ Whale Likely Died of Infection – Norwegian Police

A beluga whale found dead in Norway in August, who some suspected of being a Russian spy, most likely died of an infection, not gunshot wounds, Norwegian police said Friday.

Nicknamed "Hvaldimir," a pun on the Norwegian word for whale (hval) and the whale’s purported ties to Moscow, the white beluga first appeared off the coast in Norway's far-northern Finnmark region in 2019 and quickly became a national celebrity.

He was found dead on August 31 in a bay on Norway's southwestern coast.

Animal rights organizations NOAH and One Whale claimed the whale had been shot dead and filed a police report.

The Norwegian Veterinary Institute conducted an autopsy and found a 35-centimeter (14-inch) stick lodged in his mouth.

"The report concluded that the probable cause of death was a bacterial infection, possibly a result of wounds in his mouth caused by a stick that got stuck," police official Amund Preede Revheim said in a statement on Friday.