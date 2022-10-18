Russian Border Regions Blame Ukraine for Fresh Attacks

Officials in two Russian regions bordering Ukraine blamed Kyiv for new strikes on their territory Tuesday.

Train traffic in the Belgorod region was temporarily brought to a halt after shelling struck a railway station and damaged the railroad tracks, the region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his official Telegram channel.

One man was wounded by shrapnel in his legs and two villages experienced power outages, he added.

In the Kursk region, Governor Roman Starovoit reported that Ukraine shelled the villages of Tetkino and Popovo-Lezhachi, also bringing power outages to the region.

Kyiv has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility in the dozens of cross-border attacks reported on Russian soil in the months since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Last week, a number of shellings in Belgorod damaged apartment buildings, an electrical power substation and an oil depot.

Russia last Monday launched a renewed spate of missile strikes across the entirety of Ukraine, striking Kyiv and western parts of the country after months of its offensive being concentrated in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russia has destroyed 30% of the country’s power stations in strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy facilities.