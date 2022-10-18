Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russian Border Regions Blame Ukraine for Fresh Attacks

Updated:
The aftermath of an alleged attack on Russia's Belgorod region. t.me / vvgladkov

Officials in two Russian regions bordering Ukraine blamed Kyiv for new strikes on their territory Tuesday.

Train traffic in the Belgorod region was temporarily brought to a halt after shelling struck a railway station and damaged the railroad tracks, the region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his official Telegram channel.

One man was wounded by shrapnel in his legs and two villages experienced power outages, he added.

In the Kursk region, Governor Roman Starovoit reported that Ukraine shelled the villages of Tetkino and Popovo-Lezhachi, also bringing power outages to the region.

Kyiv has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility in the dozens of cross-border attacks reported on Russian soil in the months since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Last week, a number of shellings in Belgorod damaged apartment buildings, an electrical power substation and an oil depot

Russia last Monday launched a renewed spate of missile strikes across the entirety of Ukraine, striking Kyiv and western parts of the country after months of its offensive being concentrated in eastern and southern Ukraine. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russia has destroyed 30% of the country’s power stations in strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy facilities.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

threatening the west

Ex-President Medvedev Warns of 'Possible' Incidents at EU Nuclear Facilities

“What can one say… Don’t forget that there are nuclear sites in the European Union, too,” he wrote on Telegram.
navigating the maze

NGO Helps Women Fleeing Ukraine War, Political Repression

A global team of volunteers coordinated by a leading Russian expert is supporting women facing gender-based violence abroad.
deadly attack

Russian Strikes Near Ukraine Nuclear Plant Kill 14

Renewed fighting near the Zaporizhzhia plant has raised fears of a nuclear disaster.
public appeal

Russian Scientists, Artists Ask Putin to Halt Death Penalty in Separatist Donetsk

Three foreigners who fought for Ukraine were sentenced to death in the Donetsk People's Republic earlier this summer.