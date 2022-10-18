13 Killed in Russian Fighter Jet Crash Into Residential Building

Thirteen people were killed and 19 injured, according to a Health Ministry officials cited Tuesday by news agency Interfax.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said a Su-34 fighter jet crashed after taking off from a local airfield for a training flight, the state-run RIA Novosti reported .

A military aircraft crashed Monday into a residential building in the southern port town of Yeysk in Russia's Krasnodar region, Interfax news agency reported citing local officials.

Footage posted on social media showed a multi-story apartment building engulfed in flames as additional explosions took place.

The Defense Ministry said that the pilots had both ejected safely, and one video circulating on social media what appeared to be pilot, lying on the ground near the burning building, alive but apparently injured.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which looks into serious crimes, said it had opened a criminal investigation into the crash.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine offensive, the airspace around the south of Russia has been closed.

AFP contributed reporting.