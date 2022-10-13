Russian Plan for the Reconstruction of Mariupol Leaked

A copy of an ambitious Russian plan for the reconstruction of the city of Mariupol — the occupied Ukrainian port city largely reduced to rubble by Russian forces in one of the most brutal battles in the Ukraine conflict to date — was published on Wednesday by Russian news website The Village.

The plan, which covers the period until 2035, sets the restoration of private housing and apartment buildings as Moscow's top priority for the city.

The proposal's authors estimated Mariupol's 2022 population to stand at 212,000, but projected that it would reach the city's pre-war population of 450,000 by 2030.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, more than 20,000 people died during the Russian siege of the city, while many more also fled the city following the invasion.