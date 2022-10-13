Israel Says it Plans to Open Transit Camps for Russian Jews in Azerbaijan

The Israeli government has said it intends to open temporary camps in Azerbaijan for Russian Jews seeking to move to Israel in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

On Oct. 2, the government of Israel approved a proposal to facilitate the immigration of Russian Jews to Israel, amid the largest wave of Russian emigration in two decades, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Among the programs envisaged in that proposal was the creation of temporary camps in Azerbaijan and Finland for Russian Jews seeking to move to Israel. The camps would be established by the Jewish Agency, an international nonprofit that works with the Israeli government to help Jews from around the world resettle in Israel.

Few details about the Azerbaijani camps were available. The Israeli embassy in Baku told Eurasianet that it had no information on the opening of camps in Azerbaijan, and that the Jewish Agency would be in charge of the issue. The Baku office of the Jewish Agency declined to comment to Eurasianet. Local media have reported little on the issue, though the pro-government site AzerNews reported on it relying solely on the Jerusalem Post report.

While Russians have been fleeing by the hundreds of thousands since the beginning of the war in February, Azerbaijan has received comparatively few of them. Many of those who have come to Azerbaijan have been ethnic Azerbaijanis, though there are no official statistics.