Russia Gives Occupied Ukraine Residents 1 Month to Choose Allegiance

Ukrainians who have fled their country's occupied regions annexed by Moscow have one month to accept or reject Russian citizenship, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin moved to annex Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south on Friday following widely disputed referendums, incurring new Western sanctions. Russian lawmakers are scheduled to ratify treaties on the four regions’ accession Tuesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said Russia’s "passportization" process in the newly annexed Ukrainian territories will follow the blueprint used in Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Kyiv in 2014.

Crimeans had been pressured to obtain Russian passports within one month after Moscow annexed the Black Sea peninsula.